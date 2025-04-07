© 2025 Western New York Public Broadcasting Association

140 Lower Terrace
Buffalo, NY 14202

Mailing Address:
Horizons Plaza P.O. Box 1263
Buffalo, NY 14240-1263

Buffalo Toronto Public Media | Phone 716-845-7000
BTPM NPR Newsroom | Phone: 716-845-7040
Give Now
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate Today
What’s Next?

Addressing Food Insecurity & Advancing Women in Construction

Published April 7, 2025 at 10:27 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

On today's show, we feature two new conversations. First, we focus on the topic of hunger relief and food insecurity in Western New York. Buffalo Toronto Public Media NPR’s Alex Simone sits down with Dr. Jennifer Roberts, an Associate Professor at the University of Maryland’s School of Public Health, and Catherine Shick, a Public Relations Manager for FeedMore WNY. Next, Ekua Mends-Aidoo sits down with Jillian Penkin, Founder of Penkin Consulting and the Northeast Regional Director of the National Association for Women in Construction. The two discuss the demographics of the construction industry and the challenges that women face in construction.

What's Next? 2025
Stay Connected
Latest Episodes
  • Marching for Change | The Buffalo United Rally
    Today we welcome Victory Ross, a Community Coordinator for the Western New York Peace Center, Win Min Thant, Director of the Crossroads Coalition, and Mike Hogan, a Business Manager for the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades. to discuss the motivation behind the Buffalo United March.
  • Leadership in Transition: Dr. Bonita Durand on Buffalo State’s Future
    Today, we welcome Dr. Bonita Durand, who is currently serving as the interim president of Buffalo State University, to discuss the institution's unique approach to education, the importance of balancing liberal arts with professional training, and how Buffalo State plans to navigate potential changes in federal education funding.
  • Unlocking Housing Access: Zoning and Affordability in Erie County
    We welcome back Dr. Jason Knight, an Associate Professor in Buffalo State’s College of Government, Planning, and Philosophy. He recently published a report called "Developing Opportunity: Aligning Zoning with Affordable Housing Needs".
  • Compassion in Action: Catholic Charities of Buffalo on Meeting Community Needs
    Today, we take a closer look at Catholic Charities of Buffalo—a cornerstone of support for the WNY region, serving over 147,000 individuals and families in eight counties annually. We welcome Deacon Steve Schumer and Molly Ann Oliver, the CEO and COO of Catholic Charities of Buffalo.
  • 100 Years from Mississippi | Legacy, Healing and Forgiveness
    On today’s show, we bring you the panel discussion that was held after a screening of the film “100 Years from Mississippi”. Moderated by Executive Producer of What’s Next, Charles Gilbert, the panel features Tarabu Kirkland, Aitina Fareed-Cooke, and Dr. Janice Ferguson.
  • The East Side Transformation Project with Dr. Henry Louis-Taylor
    We analyze the East Side Neighborhood Transformation Project. Led by Dr. Henry Louis-Taylor Jr., the project aims to address issues surrounding the Broadway-Fillmore Neighborhood through community land trusts, cooperative housing, and a multi-sector approach to neighborhood development.
  • Road to Reform: Mental Health Advocates Take the Fight to Albany
    Road to Reform: Mental Health Advocates Take the Fight to Albany
    Recently, WBFO Disability reporter Emyle Watkins went on the road to cover a group of advocates as they made their way from Buffalo to Albany to challenge topics such as involuntary treatment, Kendra’s Law, and more.
  • Producer’s Picks of the Week: Downtown Buffalo and The Sheconomy
    On this week’s edition of Producer’s Picks of the Week, we highlight two standout segments from the previous week: one on how the COVID-19 Pandemic altered downtown Buffalo, and a conversation with Mary Kate Loftus and Lauren Schellinger from Impressia Bank.
  • Banking on Women | Unlocking the Sheconomy's Full Potential
    The women’s economy is expanding at twice the rate of other businesses, yet traditional banks and fintech institutions are still falling short in addressing the needs of the rapidly growing sheconomy. Why is that?
  • Downtown Buffalo’s Future: Redevelopment, Housing, and Post-Pandemic Growth
    On today’s episode, we dive into the transformation and the challenges facing downtown Buffalo with Bob Shibley, the former dean of UB's School of Architecture and Planning, and Jake Schneider, an entrepreneur and developer of multiple downtown projects.
Load More