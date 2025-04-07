Addressing Food Insecurity & Advancing Women in Construction

On today's show, we feature two new conversations. First, we focus on the topic of hunger relief and food insecurity in Western New York. Buffalo Toronto Public Media NPR’s Alex Simone sits down with Dr. Jennifer Roberts, an Associate Professor at the University of Maryland’s School of Public Health, and Catherine Shick, a Public Relations Manager for FeedMore WNY. Next, Ekua Mends-Aidoo sits down with Jillian Penkin, Founder of Penkin Consulting and the Northeast Regional Director of the National Association for Women in Construction. The two discuss the demographics of the construction industry and the challenges that women face in construction.