106-Year-Old Woman Becomes A U.S. Citizen On Election Day

Published November 8, 2018 at 5:15 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King.

On Tuesday, as millions of Americans voted, Maria Valles Veeda De Bonilla went to an office of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in Virginia and became an American citizen. De Bonilla, who is originally from El Salvador, is 106 years old. When she was born, women couldn't vote in El Salvador. She was too late to vote in the midterms, but she reportedly has an eye on the 2020 election. Next time, she said, God willing. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

