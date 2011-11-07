2 Occupy Philadelphia Protesters Tie The Knot

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Just one month ago, Ally Nauss met Adam Hill. They were both working at the information tent that's part of the Occupy Philadelphia protest. They decided they wanted more information about each other. And yesterday afternoon they got married. They did it in the middle of the protest camp, declaring the location just made sense. The couple does have honeymoon plans. They say they intend to visit other protest sites along the East Coast. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

